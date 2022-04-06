Nigeria: Enyeama, Others React As Uzoho Apologises for World Cup Miss

Uzoho suffered a gaffe in Abuja four days after a spectacular show in Kumasi, which saw the Eagles miss out on Qatar 2022

A lot of reactions- negative and positive- greeted the apology tendered on Monday by Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup coming up later in the year in Qatar.

After a commanding performance in the first leg of the playoff duel against Ghana's Black Stars in Kumasi, the Cyprus-based goalkeeper suffered a gaffe in Abuja, which contributed to the Eagles missing out on what could have been their seventh World Cup appearance.

The Eagles were held 1-1 by Ghana in the second leg of the play-off at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and were edged out in the race to Qatar via the away goals rule, following a goalless draw in Kumasi in the first leg.

Describing the incident as the worst day of his life, Uzoho promised to do all within his power to return smiles on the faces of Nigerians who were rightly disappointed with the Qatar 2022 miss.

"This past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime," Uzoho wrote on his Instagram Page.

"I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite. I know what football means to you all and myself, I can't promise to make mistakes again, but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces. Thank you for the support and God bless," the 23-year concluded.

Expectedly, Uzoho's post was greeted with mixed reactions with fans, national teammates, and ex-internationals like Vincent Enyeama offering words of encouragement for the distraught goalkeeper.

Enyeama, while reacting to Uzoho's post wrote: "never give up dear. we've all been through it. stay strong. better days ahead. you guys have a very good team."

For Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who used to be Uzoho's contemporary in the national team before dropping out of reckoning, he assured his pal of better days ahead.

He wrote: " Heads up bro we move the future is brighter." 🙌❤️

Similar words of encouragement were also offered by the Super Falcons goalkeeper, Nnadozie Chiamaka

Other national team players like Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and William Troost-Ekong who himself offered an apology on behalf of the Super Eagles also charged Uzoho to stay strong.

Uzoho was Gernot Rohr's first choice for the 2018 World Cup that was held in Russia.