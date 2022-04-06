Nigeria: Uproar As Telcos Bar Outgoing Calls On Unlinked SIMs

Following the implementation of a federal government's order directing telecommunication companies (telcos) to bar unlinked Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) from making outgoing calls, some affected Nigerians have taken to social media as well as stormed the telcos' offices around Lagos state, to express their displeasure

The federal government had on Monday ordered telcos to bar outgoing calls on all unlinked SIM cards in the country.

Consequently, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers were barred from making calls on their SIMs yesterday, according to a joint statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head, Corporate Communications at the Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Mr. Kayode Adegokewere.

However, speaking with THISDAY during a visit to MTN's office at the Ketu area of Lagos State, an affected subscriber, Kazeem Owonikoko lamented that although he had linked his SIM to his NIN, he was surprised that his line was also barred from making outgoing calls.

According to him, "I linked my line since 2021, and I was surprised to wake up this morning and tried to call my business partner and got information that my number has been barred from making outgoing calls.

"I don't understand what is going on, that is why I am here. I still have the message I was sent to confirm that my number has been linked on my phone. I didn't delete it. This is unfair."

Another affected subscriber, Mrs. Bolarinwa Dosunmu lamented that she woke up to meet an urgent message from her daughter who is in a boarding school on her phone and she tried calling her back only to be informed that her number was barred from making outgoing calls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My daughter sent me a message late last night which I woke up to see this morning. I tried reaching her back but discovered my line has been barred from making calls. How do I even reach her? "I don't even know if she is safe. She is in a boarding school and this is my only line. There should have been a notice to those of us yet to link our lines before this action was taken.

"Some of us are very busy; we don't even have internet phone or access to news. An SMS reminder on daily basis counting down to the deadline could have saved us all from this mess.

"We are calling on the federal government to open another window for we affected persons to do the linking."

The story was not different on Twitter, a social media platform. A Glo user identified as Omotayo of Lagos, wrote, "Glo is always slow in everything until it's time to start blocking lines because of NIN-SIM linkage. They can't even wait for 24hours after the announcement before barring people from making calls, so rich coming from a company who can't provide a stable network for its customers."

Another user identified Ehis Aigbe Tweeted: "Bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists, particularly in Northern Nigeria, are freely making calls to carry out their wicked acts. Then what is the essence of NIN-SIM linkage?"

Similarly, David Onyemaizu Tweeted: "The NIN-SIM linkage is still not relevant. Barring over 72 million subscribers will only affect the service providers and cut down their profits. Also, it won't prevent any insecurity. Most Nigerians are not ready for government policies that only put a strain on them."