Tanzania: Isles Teachers Equipped With ICT Skills to Improve Performance

TEACHERS from five vocational training schools in Zanzibar have benefited from three-week training on the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), to enhance their performance.

The training was facilitated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Speaking at the end of the training held at Mwanakwerekwe, the Executive Director of Zanzibar Vocational Training Authority (VTA) Dr Bakari Ali Silima encouraged teachers to adopt the use of ICT, as it is the modern and easy way to facilitate teaching.

"With the growth of science and technology, it is important to equip teachers with skills in ICTs and subsequently improve the learning environment. Teachers should take the training seriously because it enables them to ease teaching and also communicate with many students," said Silima.

He said at the closing of a training course for 17 teachers from VTA in Unguja and Pemba that if the ICT profession is used effectively, it would significantly help to facilitate teaching that may lead to huge changes.

He noted that the ongoing development of ICT around the world has prompted many learning institutions to share information on different topics online.

He also urged teachers who have benefited from the ICT training to utilize the knowledge acquired, so that they can provide timely lectures to large groups of students.

One of the teacherswho benefited from the training Mr Thabit Mussa explained that ICT project is expected to have a significant impact on Zanzibar.

National Programme Officer - Education UNESCO Tanzania, Faith Shayo, said that due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic many countries opted to change their traditional learning methods which involve gatherings in the classrooms. The use of ICT has been an alternative.

"Those who have received the training should effectively use it to teach students and bring about changes in performance," Shayo urged.

He commended the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training for their co-operation in developing the ICT projects.

Facilitator of the training, Engineer Audifac Tarimo, said a total of 200 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers both from Zanzibar and mainland attended the training.