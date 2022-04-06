Tanzania: Outreach Programme 2022 Empowers 336 Science Teachers

ABOUT 336 science teachers in the country have been trained by the Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) on how to use scientific methodology to enable students to prepare the best and realistic science projects and innovations that could bring positive changes in the society.

The training which was held during the Science Outreach program from February to March, was conducted in secondary schools countrywide as part of YST initiative to enhance the culture of learning and practicing practical science to students.

Commenting on the program in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, YST Co - founder Dr Gozibert Kamugisha said that this year's outreach program has been conducted in three phases.

According to him the first phase involved the up-skilling capacity building workshops for science teachers to enhance their teaching capacity. "Teachers are given guidance on how to supervise students and how to develop scientific methodologies to prepare projects and innovations," he said.

"While the second and third phase of the program involved a combination of teachers and students working together in workshops to share knowledge and discuss appropriate methodology to improve research and innovations," he said.

He added that, they expect over 900 project applications to be submitted this year following the great excitement from students who are eager to develop best science projects.

Science Outreach Programme is an indigenous independent programme developed by YST to add value to the annual YST Exhibition.

The Outreach Programme is also a key component for YST as it builds much needed scientific capacity among young secondary level students and their teachers.

Since its establishment in 2011, Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) has been nurturing a science research culture among young people in secondary schools throughout the country.

The YST support the Tanzania National Development Plan as published by the Ministry of Finance and Planning and the African Union, Continental Education Strategy Plan (CESA 2015-2025).

By embedding an innovative science outreach and mentoring program in every region, YST has been able to strengthen the scope and understanding of science to students and teachers.

Project Manager for YST, Nabil Karatela said that, since the inception of the program, students and teachers from across the country have been encouraged and empowered to use science to develop various technologies.

"They have been encouraged and motivated to find solutions for challenges in health, agriculture, energy, environment, economy, education, transportation and information technology," he mentioned.

Karatela added that YST methodology supports students to be able to have a clear and deep understanding of a practical approach to science learning, rather than just depending on theoretical approaches.

"This year, the outreach program began in February, where we had workshops in 26 regions on the Mainland and also in Pemba and Unguja Islands, already through the program, " he said.

Commenting on the program YST mentor at Mongola Secondary School, Morogoro region, Anniva Chalamila said the outreach program provides a clear understanding on how YST operates during the exhibitions.

"It also provides coaching to teachers on how to motivate students to develop applicable science research which will be able to address various challenges in their society," she said.

"The capacity building workshops for teachers and students enable them to come up with tangible science-based research with the aim of making the projects more impactful to society," she added.

Chalamila added that during the program, several research titles were reviewed and assessed to identify the effectiveness of the research. "Students are really excited to showcase their talents in science projects, and everyone is eager to come up with winning projects which will give them an opportunity to win an award and trophy in the national exhibition.

They are also excited to win the cash prizes and University Scholarship," she explained.

Sarah Milunga, YST Regional Coordinator in Arusha, said that teachers received the training ready to provide mentorship to their students.

"This method helps them to shape their science research ahead of the competition. There is great excitement in the school and a very competitive atmosphere to participate in YST," she said.

YST will be screening the projects over coming weeks and extensive mentoring of the students will take place.