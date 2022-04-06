Malawi: Court Discharges Former State Spy Chief On Intelligence Computers Theft Inbox

5 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate's Court has discharged former Head of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Kenam Kalilani on a case he was accused of stealing sensitive intelligence computers from NIS.

Kalilani was accused together with former State House Head of Information and Communication Technology, Chancy Chingwalungwalu.

Lawyer Madalitso Kausi, who represented the two, asked the court to discharge them due to the state's failure to prosecute them for close to two years and that all the equipment which was seized from Kalilani be returned to him.

The State, which was represented by Senior Assistant Superintendent Kadawayula, did not object to the application.

The State further accepted that they did not provide the defence and the court with disclosures as ordered by the court due to change of officers in prosecution.

Judge Patrick Chirwa, who handled the case as Chief Resident Magistrate, said the court is of the view that the case should be discharged and equipment seized from Kalilani be restored to him on condition that they should not be disposed of and that if the State wants them for investigations, they should arrange with the defence.

Journalists were not allowed to cover the case as it was deemed a security sensitive matter.

