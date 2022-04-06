Malawi: Chilima Forced to Slash Number of Delegates to U.S. After Public Outcry

Vice President Saulos Chilima has slashed by more than half the number of delegates he is to take with him to US for an economic summit following a public outcry.

Chilima came under intense criticism last week after it was learnt that he was taking with him a staggering 15-man delegation to the US, 14 of whom were security detail and another dozen aides.

It was calculated that tax payer was going to foot a K500 million budget for food, air tickets, allowances and accommodation.

The Office of the Vice President has disclosed on Monday that there will only be fifteen people in his entourage to the United States of America where he will attend the United Nation (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum for Financing Development.

Chilima is expected to leave the country this coming Friday.

In a statement, Pilirani Phiri, spokesperson for the Vice President, said only 15 people will travel with the vice president to a four-day forum scheduled for 25th to 28th April 2022.

According to Phiri, some of the side engagements that the Vice President is expected to have while in New York include a meeting with the current Chair of ECOSOC.

The statement further states that the Vice President is also expected to have meetings with the Acting Representative of the Office of Least Developed Countries and the UNDP Global Administrator.

Some Malawians took up in various social media platforms to criticise the Vice President for the larger than life delegation when the country is facing escalating cost of living due to covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Chilima is known for his austerity measures and he is the one leading public reforms which also include economic reforms.