Malawi: Cooking Oil Prices Refuse to Go Down As Govt Gazettes Vat Bill

5 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Consumers in the country continue to dig deeper in their pockets to buy cooking oil as the prices of the commodity remains high despite removal of VAT on April 1, 2022.

Government removed the 16.5 per cent VAT on cooking oil in a bid to force cooking oil manufacturers lower the prices.

However, a cross check of the cooking oil prices in shop shelves indicate that the prices are as high as before the removal of the VAT

Government has has since gazetted the Value Added Tax (VAT) bill which will facilitate the removal of a 16.5 percent tax on cooking oil and other commodities.

The development comes after President Chakwera assented to the Taxation Amendment and VAT amendment bills.

Taurai Banda, spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning confirmed that the bills have been gazetted.

Banda said government is expecting all retailers and stakeholders to implement the required VAT adjustment, in accordance with the law.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X