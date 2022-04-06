Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ministry to Temporarily Administer Planned Exit Exams for Higher Education Graduates

Addis Abeba — Exit exams for higher education graduates will be temporarily administered by the Ministry of Education until institutions of higher education are fully developed and their academic and institutional independence is fully guaranteed, according to the Ministry of Education.

This was disclosed at a workshop held between the Ministry and presidents of higher education institutions on exit exams implementation where research papers were presented and discussed by various scholars regarding the Ministry's preparations.

According to the Ministry, exit exams will be given by higher education institutions starting from the next academic year and that proper preparations were already underway.

In February this year, the Ministry of Education said it was conducting preparations to start administering exit examinations to all undergraduate students in order to improve the education quality of higher education institutions.

In the workshop held on Monday 04 April, State Minister of Education, Samuel Kifle (PhD), said that further examinations to be offered at universities will enable the universities to produce qualified graduates with the necessary knowledge, skills and personality.

He added that exit exams will enable to supply the market with qualified, competitive and well-trained manpower based on the education profile of the graduates, the Ministry said.