Uganda: Government Finally Releases Shs1.2 Billion for Burial Arrangements of Jacob Oulanyah

5 April 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, Chris Obore has said that government has finally released Shs1.2 billion to Parliamentary Commission for burial arrangements of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

"I can now confirm that the Finance Ministry has released Shs 1.2 billion to the Parliamentary Commission for burial arrangements of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. The commission will work with NOC to ensure decent sendoff," said Obore in a tweet.

He stated that the newly elected speaker Anita Among and clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige have marshalled all efforts to support the national organising committee.

Meanwhile, the Acholi Parliamentary Group is furious after the Ministry of Finance told it that it will not get any money to prepare for former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah's burial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group has been decrying the delayed release of the funds for the burial of Oulanyah. After a public outcry, government cut the budget from Shs 2.5 billion to shs 1.8 billion and now they have confirmed it at Shs 1.2 billion.

The group's chairperson who is also the Kilak North MP, Anthony Akol said the situation is frustrating and with too much pressure from the district organising committees in Lalogi village, they have resorted to using their own money to facilitate some of the activities on the ground.

He revealed that Acholi MPs have been contributing at least Shs 2 million to facilitate activities like the Bwola dancers who have since pitched camp in Kampala.

Today, Oulanyah's body will be moved to the Parliament for MPs to pay their final respects.

On Wednesday there will be a state funeral for Oulanyah at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The burial will be held on April 8 at his ancestral home at Lalogi village in Omoro and the day will be observed as a public holiday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X