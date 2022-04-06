Somalia: Somali Spy Agency - Terrorist Group Plotting to Kill Top Leaders

Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) says terrorist group al-Shabab is plotting to assassinate the country's president and prime minister.

Somalia's spy agency said Tuesday that al-Shabab is targeting President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

In a Twitter post, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) named the Islamist group's Mohamed Mahir as overseeing the plot.

NISA gave no further details on the alleged plot but said officials had been informed.

The warning follows a series of recent deadly attacks by the al-Qaida-linked group and comes as Somalia is struggling to complete long-delayed elections.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for a March 23 attack on Mogadishu's international airport that left six people dead.

It came the same day a prominent female lawmaker, Amina Mohamed Abdi, was among several people killed in explosions claimed by the group in the central city of Beledweyne.

During a memorial for Abdi, Prime Minister Roble said his life was in danger.

Roble alleged Abdi's killing was politically motivated and said he received threats on his own life after he ordered her seat to be openly contested in the election.

In February, al-Shabab attacked several police stations and checkpoints in the capital, Mogadishu, killing five people.

President Mohamed, popularly known as Farmaajo, and Prime Minister Roble have been at odds over Somalia's election process.

The clan-based election was scheduled to take place a year ago but has yet to be finished. Last year, Farmaajo controversially tried to push through an extension of his term, but the measure was repealed under international pressure.

Farmaajo also has clashed with Roble and opposition candidates on election oversight.

The prime minister has upheld decisions by the electoral committee to not certify some lawmakers whose election was deemed unfair and who also share close ties with the president.