Liberia: Montserrado County District #6 Students to Honor President Weah for Paying WASSCE Fees

Paynesville — The District six United High Schools Student Association has announced May 4, 2022 as the date set aside to appreciate President George Manneh Weah for the full payment of their WASSCE fees since his inception as president in 2018.

The District Six United High Schools Student Association is a non-political organization with aim to enhance and promote the well-being of senior high students across District Number Six Montserrado County.

The group in a press conference on Monday said, they chose the date to celebrate President Weah for his contributions and announced Mr. Arthur Cammue Gotolo as chairman of the Board of Advisors.

According to the group's spokesperson Icelia Dorsen, a 12th Grader of Vision Trust Leadership Academy, prior to President Weah's pronouncement of shouldering the cost of their WASSCE fees, parents and students faced huge financial constraint which resulted into academic distractions that led to massive failure by high school students in national exams due to the lack of proper preparation.

"Big thank you to President Weah and his government for paying all 12th graders WASSCE fees and this has reduced the financial burden on our parents and enabled us to study and perform well as it was seen in the last two WASSCE exam results," she said.

Meanwhile, the student group, announcing Mr. Gotolo, a prominent son of the district as chairman of the board of advisors, lauded him for his pivotal role in guiding them plan the impending program.

Mr. Gotolo, for his part, expressed gratitude to the students for the appointment and assured them his willingness to work in every capacity in the interest of the district.