Liberia: Three Forwarded to Court Over Death of Kolubah Marshall Who Was Mobbed to Death After False Alarm

Monrovia — Amidst public outcry and pressure for justice from sympathizers of the late Kolubah Marshall, who was allegedly murdered as a result of mob violence, Liberia National Police has charged forwarded to court three suspects.

According to the police charge sheet in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, its investigation shows that the three defendants, Boakai Passaway, 33 years, Thomas Blamoh, and Mohammed Koroma's actions against the deceased were premeditated, intentional, willfully as well as purposely executed without regard for human life.

As a result, the alleged perpetrators have been charged with the commission of the crime, murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt in violation of chapter 14, sections 14.1, 14.20, and 10.1 of the revised penal law of Liberia, pending court trial.

Before the police sent the alleged perpetrators to court on Tuesday, April 5, scores of aggrieved protesters besieged the main entrance of the Liberia National Police demanding justice.

The protesters said since the alleged mob violence was meted out against the late Kolubah, the police were delaying charging those responsible in connection to the crime.

However, Deputy Police Inspector for Operations Marvin Sackor noted that the police were doing everything to ensure justice prevail in the matter.

According to the police charge sheet, on March 28, the defendant was arrested, investigated, and charged for the commission of the said crime for besting victim Marshall to death as well as assaulting victim Mohammed Sheriff, which led to serious bodily injury of Sheriff.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that during the early morning hours of March 12, victim Marshall (deceased) and Mohammed Sheriff who both were engaged with the sale of broken pieces of tiles at Johnson Street, left their business site for J.J.Y Community, where they had gone for tiles to purchase for marketing purpose.

While returning to their business centers, they made a stop at Vai Town, at which time, defendant Thomas Blamoh, a motorbike rider who was at the same time using an opposite lane, hit the late Marshall and Victim Sheriff with the bike.

As a result, it was reported that an argument ensued between them, which led the deceased to seize the bike key, for which he was branded a criminal by defendant Blamoh.

Accordingly, the alarm from defendant Blamoh preceded the other two defendants, Boakai Passaway and Mohammed Koroma as well as others to be identified resulted to the brutal assault victims Marshall and Sheriff, leaving them with bodily wounds before the demise of Marshall.

At the same time, victim Sheriff who was also assaulted was reportedly rescued from the scene and taken to the Freeport depot of the Liberia National Police.

The police investigation also found that accounts from the defendants that they were not a part of the mob action were false and misleading and that their actions were intentional.

Meanwhile, aggrieved citizens of Monrovia, under the banner "Friends of Johnson Street," who were also seen in their numbers at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, on Tuesday, April 5, have reiterated calls for justice to prevail in the death of the late Marshall.