Liberia Football Association Suspends Deputy Secretary-General Benedict Yarsiah for Discrimination Against Female Guinean Player

Monrovia — Following his discrimination against Liberia Football Association women double Champions Determined Girls FC player Bountou Sylla the Liberia Football Association has handed its Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Atty. Benedict Yarsiah, a time indefinite Suspension.

The football house in a release said after an investigation into Saturday, 2 April incident at SKD Practice Pitch, Yarsiah is suspended for his unprofessional act.

The accident involving Sylla and Yarsiah the Liberia Football Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Mr. Benedict Yarsiah happened when he Yarsiah stopped the Guinean international Bountou Sylla from walking to the podium to receive her league winners medal with her Guinean flag.

Sylla who's the league's leading scorer with 51 goals, was stopped by the former LFA competition director who said it's a Liberian league and the player had no right to walk up the stage with her Guinean flag.

Yarsiah's action led to Sylla folding her flag as tried sending it out of the pitch before being consoled by some teammates and team officials. She wept and didn't want to form part of the team's celebrations

LFA Suspend Yarsiah

In a statement from the LFA Secretariat on late Monday stated that Sylla was denied her right to bear her flag during the presentation of the medals.

Bountou was inching the stage with her green, yellow, and red Guinean flag to cap a memorable night before she was denied celebrating with it.

Meanwhile, the LFA finds the action unethical and has also asked Atty. Yarsiah to refrain from all activities relating to football.

The release stated, "the administrative decision follows a day after the LFA swiftly condemned the act and apologized to the player, the club, Federation of Guinea Football (FEGUIFOOT) and football lovers.