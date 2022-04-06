Nigeria: 9 Policemen Dismissed for Mobilising Colleagues in Failed Strike Over Poor Salary

Following the aborted strike action planned by policemen in the country over poor salary structure and the interception of the correspondences of mobilization for the strike by Force Headquarters, nine police officers have been dismissed on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

According to a Police signal issued by the CP in charge Police Provost, the officers involved are two inspectors, five sergeants and two constables.

The signal said the men were dismissed from service following their orderly room trial for planning and coordinating a strike within the ranks and file of the police.

Traced, tracked, arrested

They were said to have been identified, traced and subsequently arrested after their phone calls were tracked.

The wireless message addressed to all Police Zonal Commands, State Commands and Police formations read: "Be informed that following the conclusion of the orderly room proceedings of the undermentioned Inspectors, rank and file for the offences of discreditable conduct, improper conduct, breach of confidence;

"To wit: planning, organising, coordinating industrial strike within the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force; the Inspector-General has approved the dismissal from service of the following:

"AP/No. 245800 - Insp Nanoll Lamak; AP/ NP 287568 - Insp Amos Nagurah; F/No. 271367 - Sgt Onoja Onuche; F/No. 442680 - Sgt Franklin Agughalau;

"F/No. 495378 - Sgt Emmanuel Isah F/No. 508168 - Sgt Adesina Ismail; F/No. 508282 - Sgt Osoteku Ademola; F/No. 525839 - Police Constable Ehighamhen Favour Ebele and F/No. 528222 - Police Constable Ubong Inem.

"Commissioners of Police Commands and formations concerned are to warn the men accordingly, to de-kit them and eject them from the police accommodation and facilities where applicable and revert accordingly; delete subjects from IPPIS payroll immediately.

"The Commissioner in charge Police Welfare to delete subjects from police nominal roll accordingly. Treat as very important."

Vanguard News