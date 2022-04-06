Tanzania Sets Sights On 1000 Tourists From Israel

Tanzania is expecting to receive some 1,000 tourists from Israel in the next two weeks as Covid-19 restriction eases globally.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Chairman, Justice Thomas Mihayo, said efforts of reviving the sector has paid off after a long spell of global travel restriction due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The first of group of 300 Israelis tourists will land at [Kilimanjaro International Airport] KIA this Saturday and followed by another group of 600 tourists on next Saturday," said Mr Mihayo told reporters at TTB premises in Dar es Salaam.

He said that the arrival of Israelis tourists is a clear message that the country endowed with attractive sites.

The retired judge said numbers of tourists visiting the country have gone up 48.6 percent to 922,692 visitors last year upped from 620,867 of 2020.

Also, the revenues from tourism increased 1,254.4 million US Dollars last year from 714.59 million US dollars in 2020.

"Domestic tourists' number has also increased sharply and we look forward for more growth," Mr Mihayo said.

Recently, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), consultant, Dr Josephat Kweka, advised the country to effect reforms which will allow the tourism sector to thrive in both number of visitors and revenue generation.

Some of the reforms are tax reforms, institutional or process reforms, fees, licenses and inspection reforms. Others are labour reforms, regulatory reform.

The Dar es Salaam based Johari Rotana Hotel, General Manager, Mr JoergPotreck, said that the country needs to set up a quick strategy to tap the opportunity as pandemic eases when most people, especially in Europe, are looking for a safari destinations.

Mr Potreck said that as Covid-19 is almost over, tourists were looking for new destinations, if Tanzania re-arranged it well to tap such potentialit could reap many benefits to catalyse economic activities.

Tanzania is known for its vast wilderness areas. They include the plains of Serengeti National Park, a safari mecca populated by the "big five" game--elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino--and Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Africa's highest mountain.

Offshore lie the tropical islands of Zanzibar, with Arabic influences, and Mafia, with a marine park home to whale sharks and coral reefs.