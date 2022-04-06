Tanzania: Six People Die in Dodoma Road Mishap

SIX people have died and 25 others were injured in a wake of a series of road accidents in the region over the weekend.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police(SACP), Onesmo Lyanga said of the deceased, four lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Sunday involving a passenger bus christened Geita Express with registration number T 640 DLE enroute from Dar es Salaam to Geita Region.

The accident occurred at Manchali village in Chamwino District after colliding with a truck make Fuso with registration number T 134 DXR.

RPC Lyanga said the accident wascaused by the truck driver'srecklessness, for overtaking without taking the needed precautions, leading to a head on collision.

He said at least19 people were injured and were taken to the Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District for treatment.

The deceased included three women whose name could not be immediately identified and one man identified as Sila Elias aged 19 years, a resident of Mbande Dodoma.

He said another incident occurred on Sunday, when a passenger bus from Mpwapwa to Kongwa districts overturned at Mkoka area causing death of two people and six injuries.

"The accident was caused by brake failureand the driver who was identified as Daud Nyembela, could not handle the sharp corner," he said, while advising drivers to observe traffic rules and regulations.

SACP Lyanga warned drivers who do not adhere to road safety rules and regulation, insisting that the police will keep on making close monitoring to ensure road users observe the road safety rules, signs, and symbols.

In another development, Commander Lyanga said the police in the region have launched a man huntfor a suspect of sexually assault, where it is reported that a man aged between 35-40 years, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student at Chikole Secondary School in Msalato, a few kilometers outside the capital city.

SACP Lyanga said that the incident happen when the students went to fetch water from a pond near the school.

RPC Lyanga clarified that before the assailant committed his crime, he threatened the students with a machete. He said the victim is undergoing treatment at the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.