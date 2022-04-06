Tanzania: TBs Touts Use of Modern Tech to Promote Standards

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has said it is collaborating with global standards institutions in the use of modern technology that would stir up economic development as well as improved living standards.

This was said by the Acting TBS Director General, David Ndibalema at the seminar for stakeholders from the energy sector as part of the events organised by TBS to commemorate African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) day, recently.

Some of the activities organised by TBS during the ARSO day was the seminar to stakeholders from tourism, energy, medical equipment to provide education on standards on systems management like 150 9001, ISO 14000 that would enable their institutions to deliver services that meet global standards.

He said TBS works closely with ARSO and other global standards institutions to prepare international standards that help in opening and penetrating borders as well as ensuring safety of human health and their assets, environment and public education.

He said TBS in collaboration with ARSO and other global organisations work together to prepare global standards that help to open up borders and ensure the safety of human health and their assets, environment and public education.

"The use of global standards helps in removing trade impediments between rich and poor countries thus improving the national economy and people's living standards," he said.

The Arusha District Commissioner, Saidi Mtanda said the knowledge of standards on the tourism sector will add value to the provision of improved services as well as promote the country's image in the world with high quality attractions.

He said one of the challenges that most entrepreneurs face is the failure to comply with TBS quality standards and thus denying them an opportunity to penetrate regional and global markets.

He urged TBS to work with standards authorities from the neighbouring countries to harmonise standards that would help local entrepreneurs penetrate easily the regional markets and global markets.