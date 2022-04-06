Liberia: Water Aid Liberia, Partners End Validation Workshop

-On Bio-Digester Installation, Management

WaterAid Liberia and stakeholders have ended a one day validation workshop on the manual for installation and management of Bio-Digester Tiger Worm Toilet.

The workshop brought together participants from the Government Ministries and Agencies with in the WASH sector including cities corporations, Civil Societies, and local organizations as well as the media.

Speaking Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during the closing of the validation, Water Aid Liberia Country Director Chuchu Selma has urged the participants to view the document as the entire sanitation frame work for Liberia.

According to him, the country has the open defecation road map , that focused on latrine, in schools and communities, stressing that Water Aid is also looking at different options in the improvement of Water Sanitation and hygiene across the country.

Selma further said the manual for installation and management of Bio-Digester Tiger Worm Toilet is one of the improvement instruments.

"This is important because it took lots of times, some of you were part of it from the initial stage, there were visitation in Ghana learning on the development on what kind of technology we wanted to introduce and we went to selecting the tiger worm toilet", he said.

Selma was impressed with the participants who were validating the manual", one good thing to say everybody in the room is all local experts in the area of WASH".

He further said they are not dependent on foreign knowledge or leadership indicating that despite Water Aid is an international organization, emphasizing that it requires them to do what they are doing in that sector.

"We can start from this point as we started, when we called on other international partners to show them on what we have done, that will serve as a key motivational factor, which the leadership of the country is in the driving seat", he noted.

Water Aid Liberia Country Director said the project to have such document is for the country and not for Water Aid stressing that they are only facilitating the process that will achieve the manual for installation and management of Bio-Digester Tiger Worm Toilet.

According to him, the manual should be led by the WASH -Commission and own by the Government of Liberia.

He said the manual should be part of the entire framework document for sanitation for Liberia among others.

Also speaking during the opening of the workshop the consultant at the Monrovia City Corporation James Brown said the manual will help those users of the tiger worm facilities.

According to him, if a person builds the tiger worm toilet without the user's manual, that individual will not be able to use the facility properly.

He said with the involvement of policymakers, technicians and also the community residents that are in the best direction.

Brown said they believed that once the document is developed and finalized, it will help the sector.

He further expressed gratitude to Water Aid Liberia for the support given for the availability of the manual.

Also Speaking was Momo Freeman, an Engineer at the Ministry of Public Works who also extolled Water Aid for including the Ministry in all of its projects on WASH.

He committed that the Ministry of Public Works will continue to work with partners including Water Aid to improve the WASH sector.

At the same time, Sanitation Manager at the WASH-Commission Francis Carmo describes sanitation as key challenge in the society, mostly Liberia.

According to him, with the involvement of Water Aid including their contribution, will help to change those challenges that the country is faced with in the sanitation sector.