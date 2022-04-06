Tanzania: Samia Envisions Agric Growth

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said she wants the agriculture sector to be commercialised so that it can contribute immensely to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The president touted modern agriculture which can provide massive production, as she tasked all extension officers countrywide to discharge their duties efficiently to ensure that the outlined targets are met.

She demanded establishment of agricultural revolving funds that will among others, support agricultural value chains development to achieve broad based economic growth that raises incomes for low income households, especially farmers by transforming them into large scale farmers.

President Samia also said the establishment of revolving funds will as well help absorb shock of price hike in agricultural inputs. President Samia said the revolving fund will also help farmers to have access to agricultural inputs as well as create opportunities for them to invest in income generating activities (IGAs) and grow more food besides other benefits.

She was speaking in Dodoma yesterday during an official function to hand over equipment to extension officers, an event that was attended by different top government leaders including Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

The president said limited access to agricultural inputs including credit slows growth of rural agriculture based economies, hence the need for special funding basket that will help farmer boost their production.

President Samia also tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance to review the National Irrigation Commission's structure and ensure establishment of the commission's office in each district countrywide.

According to the president, over the past four years, the sector has grown by an annual average of 5.1 per cent, accounted for an average of 27.7 per cent to GDP.

She said that the target was to ensure the growth rate scales up to 10 per cent by 2030. In boosting the agriculture sector, the president said that the government had decided to increase the budget for agriculture research from 7.35bn/- to about 11bn/-, considering the fact that agriculture was the key engine for the country's economy. President Samia further said that her government had decided to increase the budget for extension services from 17.7bn/- to about 51.45bn/- as well as the budget for seedlings from 5bn/- to 10bn/-.

She equally reiterated her commitment for ensuring that famers of the country were ripping benefits from their work, especially due to the fact that the country's products including rice was not a hot cake for markets in Belgium and France. The Head of State, equally ordered the Office of Treasury Registrar to revive all defunct farms that have been repossessed by the government by engaging private sector.

At the function, the president directed Simiyu Regional Commissioner, David Kafulila to deal decisively with unscrupulous officials, who embezzle funds meant for agricultural inputs insisting that it was high time for them to identify her true colours.

President Samia further paid tribute to two banks-- CRDB and NMB for reducing interest rates for agricultural loanees advising them to reduce further the rates in order to help famers to boost their activities. At the meeting, President Samia handed over 6,700 motor bikes to extension officers, who after two years of using them will be allowed to own them privately.

Speaking earlier, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said that the directives issued by President Samia were enough to bring the country to agricultural revolution. Mr Majaliwa expressed his commitment to supervising the agriculture sector for the best interests of the country.

He said that the government had established different agricultural research centres in efforts to have good seedlings that can produce the best products for the country's economy. He said that the ministry for trade and industries was coordinating the agriculture sector through the private sector as he paid tribute to all financial institutions in helping smallholder farmers, who have been sincerely contributing to the country's economy. Agriculture remains central to Tanzania's industrialisation and a source of livelihood for approximately 65.0 per cent of the population.

For the duration of the Third Five Year Development Plan (FYDP III), efforts are directed to consolidate and further scale up the achievements, so far recorded and explore opportunities afforded by the adoption of Climate Smart According to the document, agriculture approaches (CSA).

Upgrading of the sector's competitiveness will continue to develop strong forward and backward linkages between agriculture sector and other economic sectors, create favourable environments for the private sector to engage profitably in production and export of agricultural raw materials, semi-final and finished goods.

It will also continue strengthening effective training and research programmes to benefit key stakeholders including youths, women and people with disabilities.

These interventions will increase value and productivity of agricultural production, employment creation, expand the diversification of products and strengthen the value chain in agricultural sector.