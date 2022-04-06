Tanzania: Banks Commit to Support Govt's Grand Farming Plan

Association (TBA) has pledged to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan's development endeavours particularly the grand plan to commercialise the agriculture sector to propel its contribution to economic growth.

Speaking here before the government unveiled the grand plan to modernise the agriculture sector, the TBA Chairman Abdulmajid Nsekela said the financial sector is ready to use its unrivalled financial muscles to support agriculture transformation.

"As TBA Chairman, I pledge on behalf of other banks to support and ensure that your grand plan to commercialise agriculture becomes successful," he said.

Mr Nsekela commended Agriculture Ministry for devising various mechanisms aimed at creating a friendly environment for banks to increase lending to the agriculture sector. "We are aware that the Agriculture Ministry is now embarking on the plan to establish irrigation schemes.

To make this plan successful, banks will chip in to provide capital and financial education," he noted.

He said for the past two farming seasons and the current one, banks have pumped a considerable amount of money and through good mechanisms put farmers on ranks to be able to pay back their loans.

He also hailed the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) for working closely with commercial banks to modernise agriculture.

"TADB started with only two banks, namely NMB and CRDB. But now 14 banks are engaging in agriculture through TADB financing," he said. Briefing President Samia when she was at the NMB Bank's pavilion before the launch of the "Agenda 10/30" agriculture renewal initiative, NMB Retail Banking and Business Chief Filbert Mponzi said his bank has in the last five years injected over 1.3tri/- into the farming economy that has also been used to finance supportive activities in the sector's value chain. He said NMB has a specialised agri-business department to better serve and adequately finance farming activities. "Agriculture financing is a core operational activity of our bank and a priority aspect in NMB's support to nation building efforts. Because of agriculture's relevance and importance in national development we give it special attention and focus," Mr Mponzi told the Head of State.

"And it is for that reason that we were the first bank to create a special fund for lending sectoral stakeholders by pegging the loans at less than 10 per cent in October last year," he added.

Mr Mponzi said the arrangement has already benefitted over 3,700 borrowers who have been loaned over 78.8bn/- so far.

Apart from the credit services, he told President Samia that another major undertaking of the bank is the financial inclusion drive that has led to the opening of over 500,000 news accounts for farmers across the country.

NMB also supports farmers with special agriculture insurance packages and financing their Medicare in conjunction with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). Health insurance loans extended by the bank to nearly 700 farming groups and entities have to date amounted to 110m/-.

Mr Mponzi said the lender's other major farming supporting endeavour has been in the realm of capacity building by financing training in agronomics issues and modern farming practices.

"A good example of that is the training of seaweed farmers in Zanzibar that has benefitted over 3,000 people who have been able to drastically transform the way the farm for the better," he noted.

NMB is also aggressively involved in making finance work and emancipates women by making women's banking empower them economically. Mr Mponzi said the recent floating of the Jasiri Bond has paid off handsomely because the corporate security paper has been oversubscribed.

The NMB leader told Mama Samia that the bank has been using its innovation prowess supremacy to serve farmers and the whole of Tanzania diligently.

Late last month, the bank upgraded its NMB Wakala agency offering to debut the NMB Pesa Wakala digital finance service to among other things accommodate more people in the cash in and cash out business.