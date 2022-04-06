Tanzania: Parliament to Resume Live Broadcast

THE National Assembly Clerk, Nenelwa Mwihambi has announced that live broadcasting of parliamentary sessions will resume today as the marathon budget session for 2022/2023 kicks off.

She told reporters in Dodoma yesterday that this comes after the Parliamentary to stream live broadcasts from Bunge TV. She also urged other news outlets in the country to take advantage of the opportunity to broadcast Parliamentary sessions on their platforms.

According to the time table, on June 16, this year, the budget will be read simultaneously with the budgets of other East African countries.

She further said that the seventh parliament meeting begins today with the swearing-in of Member of Parliament Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, who was nominated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan after previous legislator Humphrey Polepole was appointed Tanzania's High Commissioner to Malawi.

After MP Nahodha's swearing and the question-and-answer session, MPs will proceed to Msekwa Hall to receive a technical report on the results of an investigation into the Mara River from the Office of the Vice- President (Union and Environment).

The process of tabling, debating and endorsing the budgets of each ministry will begin tomorrow and will end on June 16th this year with the reading of the National Budget, which will be debated for seven days.

Furthermore, between June 10 and 15, there will be consultations between Parliament and the government, led by the Parliamentary Leadership and the Budget Committee, on major topics presented during the budget deliberations for various ministries.

This year's budget session is expected to end on June 30th 2022.

Leadership Committee's approval and the renovation of the parliament studio. In February 2016, live Bunge broadcasts were banned.

"Beginning today, Bunge TV will stream live sessions.

"For the past six years, only the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) broadcasted the Parliament sessions during question and answer sessions," she remarked. Ms Mwihambi stated that after the committee was pleased with the studio modifications, they invited all television, radio, and social media outlets in the country.