Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Politicians Against Zoning Lack Conscience - Igbo Elders

Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, yesterday, declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and other politicians who are kicking against the zoning of the presidency to the Southeast lacked conscience and could not be trusted.

The Forum said it was ridiculous and hypocritical of the politicians, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki to promote a power shift to the North in 2015 and then turn around to demonise zoning ahead of next year's general elections.

Chairman of the Forum, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said this in Abuja when Igbo leaders of thought and traditional rulers paid him a condolence visit over the demise of his wife, Njideka, whose burial is slated for April 20, 2022.

Also Read:

Igbos are not cursed, Okorocha fires back at Pastor Bakare

Speaking to journalists, Ezeife, who is a former Governor of Anambra State, insisted that an Igbo man must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after his second tenure elapses in 2023. He said: "Everything (in the country) is a comprehensive failure, including our leadership and the politicians.

"The political parties are not serious about zoning and power rotation, because their conscience is dead; justice, equity and fairness are far-fetched. This is what is wrong with us.

"God knows it and has decreed that the next president of Nigeria will come from Igbo land. The problem now is how to allow God's destiny to manifest for Nigeria."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ezeife also said that the socio-economic situation in Nigeria had been worsened by the failure to successfully tackle corruption in the country which, according to him, would have placed the nation on the path of progress.

"Comprehensive corruption has taken over. That is why in security, progress, power supply and welfare, we are taking giant steps backwards."

"The resources God gave us are not for nothing. It is for us to generate development and become a superpower, and from that make every African proud, and with dignity," he said.

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, however, said despite the current realities in the country, a new Nigeria was possible.

"For so long, a Nigerian man has been messing up the design of the creator, but God is taking over. A new Nigeria is coming and will be led by someone from the South East. Only an Igbo man will be president after Buhari," he maintained.

Earlier, the Secretary of Ime-Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, lauded the contributions of the Ezeife family to the restoration of Nigerian democracy.

He claimed that the ex-governor of Anambra State and his late wife risked their lives when they joined forces with other compatriots in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to chase out the military and pursue the restoration of late Moshood Abiola's presidential mandate.

Vanguard News Nigeria