Zimbabwe: Cabinet Meeting Rescheduled

4 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Cabinet sitting for this week has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said.

The rescheduling of the Cabinet's sitting has been necessitated by President Mnangagwa's State visit to Mozambique.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that this week there is no Cabinet Meeting.

"The next Cabinet Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 12th April, 2022 at the usual time and venue.

"All members are required to undertake the necessary preparatory processes ahead of the new dates for the meeting," Dr Sibanda said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X