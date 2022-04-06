Zimbabwe: Cabinet Meeting Rescheduled

Cabinet sitting for this week has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said.

The rescheduling of the Cabinet's sitting has been necessitated by President Mnangagwa's State visit to Mozambique.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that this week there is no Cabinet Meeting.

"The next Cabinet Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 12th April, 2022 at the usual time and venue.

"All members are required to undertake the necessary preparatory processes ahead of the new dates for the meeting," Dr Sibanda said.