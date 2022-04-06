Ghana: Tidal Waves Sweep Away Homes At Agavedzi, Salakope in Ketu South

Agavedzi — Residents of Agavedzi andSalakope in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region have again been displaced following tidal waves that swept away their homes.

This latest one happened late Sunday afternoon with many residents rendered homeless as some were seen with their mattresses and other properties packed by the road side.

Water could be seen splashed by the sea on the main streets very close to the sea,a situation which residents say can easily cut themain road if nothing was done immediately.

At Keta, a popular spot known as Emancipation Beach Resort has also not been spared as it has been badly affected destroying properties.

Some of the affected residents looking dejected and disappointed told the Ghanaian Times that the continuous ravaging of the sea has left them in fear and anxiety, adding they cannot even sleep soundly at anywhere given to them.

They said even though they are aware that the sea defence project is very expensive they are appealing to the government to source for funding to continue with the defence wall.

"We are constantly living in fear due to the unannounced high waves from the sea and it appears if nothing is done immediately the whole communities around the coast will be taken over by the sea," a resident stressed.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor, when contacted said he has been informed about the latest tidal waves destruction.

According to him, he is so saddened by the difficulties the displaced people are going through, adding the government is committed in making sure that this perennial problem is solved once and for all.

He noted that he has secured funding to start 15 units of two-self-contained bedroom housing on a 37 acre land for those of the affected people that lost their homes to the ravaging sea.

He appealed to those displaced to lodge with their friends and families whilst the appropriate agencies come to their aid.

It will be recalled that late last year a similar incident happened and there was a hue and cry all over the place but nothing concrete was done.

Government must move quickly to continue with the sea defence wall as the only remedy to the problem.

Until then, we shall continue to experience this tidal wave episode.

Caption 1: Some of the affected residents counting their losses

Caption 1: Some displaced people