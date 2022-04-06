Ghana: BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge Launched

BIC, a world leader in stationery products, has launched the second edition of its flagship art challenge dubbed the BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge.

This year's challenge on the theme 'My environment, my world' aims to educate children around the importance of building and maintaining a sustainable environment for a prosperous future.

In his address, Joel Kouadio, Brand Manager at BIC West Africa and Central Africa, said their choice of theme for this year's edition stems from BIC's commitment to reuse, recycle, or compost 100% of its consumer plastic packaging by the year 2025.

"The BIC Kids Junior Art Master challenge which draws inspiration from Art Master Africa, was extended to kids due to the impact it has on triggering creativity, innovation, and self-expression. At BIC, we believe that education is the most powerful tool to drive societies forward, and the BIC Kids Junior Art Master is one of our key initiatives in Ghana to bring this notion to life," he said.

This year's competition will see the participation of 8,000 students from 35 selected schools across the country competing for the grand finals, which will take place in June.

The competition will be composed of two categories: Junior Category, targeting children from classes 1 to 5; and Senior Category, targeting students from classes 6 to JHS 3.

He cautioned participants to follow guidelines and qualifications for competition entry strictly to avoid any disqualifications.

The BIC Kids Junior Art Master challenge this year will be amplified across various touch points including a kids' drawing contest to take place across private and public schools in Ghana; a TVC around the initiative to be broadcast on TV3 and ADOM TV; as well as collaborations with renowned Ghanaian artists to endorse the event and be part of the judge panel.

On her part the Programmes Director of Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Mrs Vida Kwakye, who represented the chairman of the EPA, MrHenry Kokofu, said the EPA was committed to partaking in any educational project which involved the environment and revealed plans to organize environmental seminars to educate school kids.

"EPA has pledgd support for any event that concerns the environment, and I urged all participating in these arts challenge to concentrate on something that will help the environment. You can use Covid-19 outbreak to express what you saw during that period to educate people."

She commended BIC for coming up with such a great idea to allow kids to express themselves through art, stating that the EPA was glad that BIC had started this wonderful journey, by instilling environmental awareness in kids and that the EPA expected that after the challenge, the kids would come out as good environmental stewards in the country.

The BIC Kids Junior Art Master challenge was launched in 2021 as an extension of the Art Master Africa campaign. Last year, BIC Kids Junior Art Master saw the participation of 4,125 students from 30 schools across Ghana.