Ghana: Skyy FC Banned From Home

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the St Martins School Park, Daboase indefinitely with immediate effect.

The decision was taken following assaults on officials and players of FC Samartex 1996 by the home supporters in the Division One League (DOL) match between Skyy FC and FC Samartex on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The Competitions Department of the GFA will now fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Skyy FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams.

A letter from the FA to the club expressed shockat the criminal assaults on officials and players of the away team FC Samartex 1996 before, during and after the Division One League match by home supporters at the St Martins School Park, Daboase on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The Executive Council, it said, has accordingly exercised itspowers under Article 14(2) of the Division One League Regulations to ban the venue indefinitely.

Under the said Article, "The GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed."

According to the letter, the GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to prefer the appropriate Charges immediately and for theDisciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously.

"The GFA demands that Skyy Football Club shall immediately assist the Police to cause the arrest of the persons involved in the attack, without fail, in accordance with the promise given by the clubs to the Inspector General of Police in our engagement with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

"The Association has instructed the Competitions Department to fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Skyy FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams (note that matches can be fixed at the home of the away team, if required).

It urged clubs to take note and comply strictly with the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols and the Safety and Security regulations.

It cautioned members that the slightest harassment or attack on club officials, supporters, team officials, players, match officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen and Women, Venue Media Officers) and the media shall be dealt with severely and swiftly.

Also, any comments from any player, team or club official and club social media handles which incites supporters against match officials shall be dealt with as well.

It warned that there shall be zero tolerance for violence and incitement to violence in our game especially in the second round of the leagues.