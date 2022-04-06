South Africa: SA's Fuel Price Goes Up Despite Government's Levy Cutback - but Retailers Soon Able to Sell for Less

5 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Despite the government reducing the tax on petrol, prices went up on Tuesday night, but a month from now petrol retailers will be able to sell at less than the government-specified price.

On 31 March, the government announced it would reduce the general fuel levy temporarily by R1.50 per litre. It's an indication of how the oil price has been soaring that even this R6-billion tax bonsella was not enough to see a reduction in petrol prices when the new prices were announced on Tuesday.

So from Wednesday, 93-octane unleaded petrol will rise by 28 cents per litre and 95-octane will go up by 36 cents.

The reduction of the fuel tax will only last until 31 May, but the government is hoping that a big change in how retailers sell petrol will ease some of the pain motorists are feeling.

From 1 June, retailers will be allowed to sell 93-octane unleaded petrol below the price cap which the government sets. For decades, the government has set a price that petrol retailers were required to sell at and no discounts were allowed. The price was set according to a calculation based essentially on the oil price.

The question is whether...

