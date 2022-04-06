Angola's Angp Opens Bids for Offshore Blocks

Luanda — National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) opens Tuesday the proposals competing for the bid/2021, for eight oil blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza Basins, after sending invitation letters to 13 pre-selected companies.

This is the limited public tender for the oil blocks in the Lower Congo Basins (16/21, 31/21, 32/21, 33/21 and 34/21) and Kwanza (7/21, 8/21 and 9 /21), launched on 25 February this year, as part of the General Strategy for the Allocation of Concessions 2019-2025.

Investors from Angola, Australia, Norway, Italy, Qatar, France, England, Namibia and China were invited to the restricted public opening of the proposals, according to the ANPG publication reached ANGOP.

Under the terms of the tender, the invited companies submitted their proposals within 35 days, with the deadline set at 18:00 on the 1st of April of this year.

The ANPG clarifies that the bidding process/2021 takes place in the form of Limited Public Tender when, for reasons of national strategic interest, the award of Concessions that have already been abandoned and returned to the State is proposed.

In this case, it is strict to a limited number of companies with proven experience and accumulated knowledge in the exploration of hydrocarbons in basins and similar geological systems.