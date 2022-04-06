Seychelles: New Finnish Ambassador to Seychelles Promises Deeper Ties in Economics and Politics

Finland and Seychelles will look at opportunities for bilateral cooperation in economics and politics, said the newly accredited ambassador.

The ambassador of Finland to Seychelles, Pirkka Tapiola, presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday.

Tapiola told reporters that the two countries would like to "deepen our relationship, a very non-complicated, very like-minded relationship further."

The two sides also shared their thoughts on sustainability and human rights.

Cooperation between Seychelles and Finland has mainly taken place in the areas of education, renewable energy investment, waste management and climate change resilience.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic ties with Finland on March 27 in 1987. Tapiola, who is the 10th ambassador from Finland to be accredited to the island nation, will be based in Nairobi.

During his visit, he is expected to call on Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, among others.