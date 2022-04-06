South Africa: Sama Calls for Intensive Vaccination Campaign

6 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says there is a need for intensive campaigning for more people to vaccinate against COVID-19, despite the lifting of the National State of Disaster (NSD).

SAMA welcomed the lifting of the National State of Disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa, describing it as a positive step for South Africa and the correct move forward for the country's beleaguered economy.

"Considering the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, ending the National State of Disaster is the appropriate step in government's response to the pandemic.

"SAMA supports the decision in the same way that it supported the decision to institute the NSD as a means to deal with the impact of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic," SAMA CEO, Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapho, said in a statement.

Nhlapho said over the past two years, hospitals have been confronted with serious resource challenges, including human resources. However, healthcare workers have contributed immensely, "often at huge personal expense to care for patients".

While the NSD has now ended, Nhlapho noted the President's announcement of several transitional measures for the next 30 days. These include the compulsory wearing of facemasks indoors, restrictions on the number of people at gatherings, and provisions relating to international travellers.

Nhlapho said SAMA supports these transitional restrictions.

He said the medical profession has learnt many invaluable lessons during the pandemic that must inform public health in South Africa into the future.

"SAMA will therefore make a submission on the draft new health regulations before 16 April, with a view to strengthen government's response to public health challenges and ultimately improve patient care throughout the country."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X