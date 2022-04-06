South Africa: Navigating South Africa's Bumpy, Pothole-Filled Roads to Nowhere

5 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mr Styles

In a country where it takes a whole year to build a single toilet without completing it, it's not surprising for folks to be told they have to wait another century for proper road surfaces.

A recent drive on a 31km stretch of an alleged road in rural Eastern Cape left me with sore kidneys, a shaken liver, twisted ankles, a vibrating head and a generally severely aching body. Such was the severity of the bumpy ride, I even felt pain in muscles I never even knew made up my sexy body.

So terrible were the potholes on some parts of the road that I feared my eyes would fall out of their sockets and roll down the gorges and hills, never to be seen or see again. I swear some of those potholes were shaped like Gwede Mantashe's lips.

By the time we arrived at our destination, after almost an hour-and-a-half of this torturous journey, my head was throbbing as if I had just sat through a Julius Malema press conference.

It was quite depressing to imagine this was the daily lived experience of the locals who had to use that excuse of a road to go about their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X