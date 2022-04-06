South Africa: Navigating South Africa's Bumpy, Pothole-Filled Roads to Nowhere

analysis

In a country where it takes a whole year to build a single toilet without completing it, it's not surprising for folks to be told they have to wait another century for proper road surfaces.

A recent drive on a 31km stretch of an alleged road in rural Eastern Cape left me with sore kidneys, a shaken liver, twisted ankles, a vibrating head and a generally severely aching body. Such was the severity of the bumpy ride, I even felt pain in muscles I never even knew made up my sexy body.

So terrible were the potholes on some parts of the road that I feared my eyes would fall out of their sockets and roll down the gorges and hills, never to be seen or see again. I swear some of those potholes were shaped like Gwede Mantashe's lips.

By the time we arrived at our destination, after almost an hour-and-a-half of this torturous journey, my head was throbbing as if I had just sat through a Julius Malema press conference.

It was quite depressing to imagine this was the daily lived experience of the locals who had to use that excuse of a road to go about their...