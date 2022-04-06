Ghana: Oppong Nkrumah Builds JHS Block for Ayirebi Presby Basic School

The Minister of Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has constructed a modern school block for the Akyem Ayirebi Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The block, financed by the Oppong Nkrumah Education and Skills Development Fund established by the MP of the area in 2017 to take care of the education-oriented needs of constituents, will help lessen the burden on pupils, who previously, could not study in their classrooms when there is heavy downpour.

The facility comprises three classrooms, an office and a store all connected to electricity and equipped with mono desks, teachers' tables, and chairs, ceiling fans and washrooms to provide a safe teaching and learning environment for the school.

Speaking at a brief commissioning ceremony at Ayirebi on Friday, MrOppong Nkrumah said the gesture was part of series of educational projects he initiated in 2017 to touch the lives of individuals and communities in the OfoaseAyirebiConstituency.

He said the new edifice could not have come at a better time since the old structure was in a deplorable state, and hence the school was in urgent need of new classroom blocks to facilitate teaching and learning.

"The history behind this Presby School is one that we are all aware of because of the deplorable state of the school, the NPP executives in Ayirebi drew my attention to how the classroom blocks needed major upgrades. So, I had fruitful deliberations with all stakeholders, the result of which is a brand new JHS block for Ayirebi Junior High School," he added.

He advised the staff and pupils of the school to maximise the usage of the facilities to justify the investment intended to produce intellectuals to contribute towards the progress of the town.

Also present at the inauguration were the District Director of Education, Loretta AkuaAyisi, the West Akyem Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Raymond BaahAbekah, Resident Pastor of the AyirebiPresby Church, Rev. Asaan Emmanuel, former District Chief Executive Officer, an elderly man of Ayirebi, AkwaFrempong and other well-known dignitaries.

MsAyisi on behalf of the Ayirebi people thanked Mr Oppong Nkrumah for providing the edifice which was second to none in the district, and charged managers of the facility at the district education office, to take good care of it to prolong its lifespan to serve future generations.