Ghana: Delegation in UK for Commonwealth Games Preparation

A delegation from Ghana including the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Evans Opoku Bobbie and the President of African Paralympic Committee (APC), Mr Samson Deen are in Luton, UK as part of the country's preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled for Birmingham in July.

The team, led by the Deputy Minister would among other things, use the trip to secure Team Ghana's Pre Games Training Camp ahead of the games.

The delegation met with the Deputy Mayor of Luton, Councilor GhulamJavel who showed the Ghanaians around the facilities and assured the team of their readiness to welcome athletes and officials to UK for the games.

The team also met with Ghana's Ambassador to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah who pledged to coordinate affairs between Ghana and the UK to ensure the smooth arrival and participation of the Ghanaian contingent.

He said, "We would do everything possible to ensure that the Ghanaian contingent have a great experience at Birmingham."

He was optimistic that government would also put in measures to support the athletes to make the nation proud.

Other dignitaries that met the Ghana team were High Sheriff of Bedfordashire, Eric Masih, former Councilor of Luton Maria Lovell and a team from Inspire Sports Village including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Helen Barnett and Deputy Mathew Hudson.

Other members of Ghana's delegation included Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Alhaji Hafiz Adam and APC's Communications Director, Patrick Osei Agyeman.

Ghana would be hoping to make a huge statement at the Commonwealth Games with the likes of Ghana's top Long Jumper Deborah Acquah, 100m sensation Benjamin Azamati and weightlifters Forrester Christopher Osei and Sandra Ntumi who have already qualified for the event.

The competition is scheduled for July 28 to August 8.