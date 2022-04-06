Ghana: Fire Guts Structures, Fitting Shop, Vehicles At Mangoase

Fire on Friday gutted wooden structures and a fitting shop at Mangoase at Awoshie in Accra, running into millions of Ghana cedis.

The ravaging fire also destroyed three saloon cars and a mini bus, but no casualty was recorded.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

He said the GNFS received information about the fire at about 5:40am, and dispatched fire tender from Anyah fire station to the place.

ACFO Affum said when the personnel arrived at the scene they realised the fire was spreading and they called for reinforcement from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange Fire Station and the fire was extinguished.

ACFO Affum stated that three saloon vehicles and a mini bus were burnt.

He said adjoining wooden structures, including a 40-footer container with assorted goods imported into the country was protected.

ACFO Affum stated that the cause of fire was under investigations and urged the public to abide by fire safety regulations, to protect lives and properties.

He said "Fire safety issues was a responsibility for all and must ensure that lives and properties were protected in the country".

ACFO Affum urged the public to immediately call the emergency numbers 192/112.