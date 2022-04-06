Ghana: Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Donates Gh¢700, 000 to Support Covid-19 Fight

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a leading insurer in the country in collaboration with Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Africa and Asia, have provided a total of GH¢700,000 to three institutions to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary institutions are the Ghana office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCC) and the Ghana Infections Disease Centre (GIDC).

The funds are to be used on projects to support the vulnerable and needy in society to fight against the COVID-19.

A ceremony to hand over the funds and sign the corresponding governing agreements was held at the Prudential Life Insurance Head Office in Accra.

The Executive Director of Prudence Foundation, Marc Fancy, said: "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people's health, livelihoods and economies, highlight the important role that we can play in providing safety nets for citizens, businesses and governments. Through the new Group-wide Prudence Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, we are pleased to collaborate with our business units across Asia and Africa to contribute through a wide range of initiatives."

The Regional CEO for Prudential West Africa, Emmanuel MokobiAryee, said: "Prudential is passionate about providing relief in these trying times. We believe in helping people get the most out of life and our position remains resolute particularly in these unusual times. Now, we are happy to be associated with these institutions to provide some much needed relief for many more Ghanaians through these projects."

He said UNFPA, the lead UN Agency that targets vulnerable adolescent populations, would use its expertise to fill the gaps that exist in addressing the needs of Kayayei.

"Prudential's fund will provide 100 kayayei in the Tema station area with access to basic healthcare services, personal development and reproductive health education, provision of food supplies and care kits," Mr Aryee said.

He stressed that under the partnership, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, and Prudential Plc, provided funding to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre to cater for six months' worth of medical consumables in the provision of critical care to persons in Ghana who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 pandemic.

MrAryee said the National Cardiothoracic Centre, a tertiaryhealthcare services institution offering medical and surgical cardiovascular care to cardiothoracic patients suffering from heart and chest conditions, would cover the operating costs for 10 paediatric patients, who were unable to pay for their surgeries due to the financial constraints brought about by the pandemic.

"The representatives of the various institutions hailed Prudential Life Ghana for its unflinching support to Ghanaians who have been affected by the pandemic and recognised this donation as a demonstration of that support," he said.

The Prudential COVID relief fund has been provided by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana with the support of the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Asia and Africa, and Chairman's Challenge, Prudential's flagship international volunteering, that brings together people from across the group to help their communities.