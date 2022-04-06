Ghana: Qualifying Stage of Accra Seniors Doubles Tourney Ends Today

5 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The qualifying stage of the Accra City Open doubles tournament will end today with exciting matches expected to climax the round of games.

That will mark the beginning of the Professionals event as they plan for the grand finale for the weekend.

According to Mr Peter Annan, players are geared up for the final day and would put up performances to advance.

In the Mixed Doubles event, Nana Yaw Sarpong and IngeUriot beat Sammy Ewool and AugustinaYamack 9-3; George Mills and Eugenia Asigri won 9-5 against Richmond Kotey and EdinamTagbor.

IsmailaLamptey and Evelyn Enunwah defeated Bernard Bortey and Victoria Kwesifio; Reto Dennis Wicki and Precious Nunana defeated BalySarassoro and EmefaNukpe 9-4; Nana K Sam-Awortwi and FaustinaTagoe beat Daniel KafuiAbiti and Nana YaaFrimpong 9-2.

In the Men 30/39 category, IsmailaLamptey Barnard and NiiBortey defeated Denis Atehnhia and Clinton AdjeteySowah; George Heckson and Nana K. Sam-Awortwi defeated Peter Aggrey and Fred Ansah, Frank Quartey-Simpson and Richmond Kotey beat Fares Al-Ayadi and Peter Odoi.

In the Men 40/49 event, Alfred Okang and Yaw Kodom defeated Derrick Dankyi and Bilal Bin Hassan 9-5 while Albert Dzah and Oheneba beat Wisdom Nuworkpor and Ekow Arthur 9-8(2).

