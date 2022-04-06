Ghana: Wulucky Online Lottery Platform Launched

An online lottery platform, Wulucky, has been introduced onto the market, in a bid to enhance the lottery industry in the country and create jobs for the entire citizenry.

An initiative of Wulucky Ghana Limited, and licensed by the Ghana National Lottery Authority, Wulucky, is meant to help people to stake lotto online in the comfort of their homes to boost their financial fortunes.

Winners of the lottery instantly get their cash electronically and win cash price of GH¢2 for registering on the platform and another GH¢2 for referring somebody to the platform.

In remarks made on behalf of the Director General of NLA, Mr Sammy Awuku, by the Director of Operations, Dr George Eric Gyamfi-Osew, he said NLA was established 60 years ago to generate revenue to promote national development.

In addition, he said NLA was mandated to raise revenue to support the destitute in society.

"This is the reason why NLA opened its doors to private operators and private partnership to generate more revenue, MrAwuku said.

The Director General encouraged Wulucky Ghana to generate more revenue to support its operations as well as NLA.

MrAwuku entreated the public to support the online lottery to enable the country to raise more revenue to facilitate national development.

He warned the players in the industry to follow the rules, indicating that the "NLA will not support any illegality."

The Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Venture Limited, Kaye KwekuYeboah, who chaired the programme, said electronic lottery was developed to address the stress people go through and mistakes associated with the players in the business.

"The growing popularity of the lottery game, the increasing patronage and sometimes human error in writing of the numbers as well as the selection of the winners and payment of winnings, motivated us to begin the development of a home-grown mobile lotto game solutions to meet the needs of the digitised age and to compete globally," he said.

MrYeboah stressed that Wulucky Ghana Limited employed highly skilled young graduates from the country's universities to build world class lottery systems, and to digitise lotto operations in Ghana.

He pledged that Wulucky Ghana Limited would be positioned as a leading licensed private lottery operator in the country.

The General Manager of Wulucky Ghana Limited, Mr Nana Kofi Adjei, in his remark said the new online lottery platform would allow people to play lottery at the comfort of their homes.

He said the online lottery platform would help to create jobs and give opportunity for the people to make money, adding that it would address the problem where people who won lotto lost their money because the vendor absconded.

MrAdjei said Wulucky had instituted strong security measures to protect consumers of the game and ensure their wins were paid promptly, stressing that "We will ensure that we hire professionals who are well experienced in the lottery industry."

"We will ensure that we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards by meeting our clients' needs precisely and completely," he said.