Ghana: KGL Foundation Targets Ghc 20 Million for Charity

KGL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the KGL Group, has targeted to commit more than GH¢ 20million to its philanthropic work across the country this year.

The amount would be injected into social intervention programmes in the fields of health, sports, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, culture and arts.

The Executive Chairman of the Foundation, Alex Dadey, made this known at the launch of the foundation and a fundraising ceremony held in Accra on Friday. The foundation was established last year.

The event brought together eminent personalities, representatives of government and private institutions, politicians, members of the diplomatic community and beneficiaries of the foundation.

They included the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Second lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, and the Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante, Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante who represented the Asantemanhene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Mr Dadey, who is also the Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), noted that corporate responsibility was the bedrock of the Group's operations and the foundation reflected the commitment of the Group to providing sustainable social intervention programmes.

"The foundation's aim is to make a lasting difference, bring hope, joy and most importantly, leave everything we touch better than it used to be", he said.

Since its inception, Mr Dadey said, the foundation hadrefurbished the A. A Dadey Assembly Hall at the Okuapeman Senior High School, in honour of this late father, one of the first headmasters of the school.

He said the foundation has provided scholarships and entrepreneurial support to underprivileged Ghanaians while in the area of healthcare, it has aided Kokrokoo and Asaase Foundations to provide incubators and dialysis machines to hospitals as well as funded equipping of the Fadama Health facility.

In collaboration with the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement, he said an entrepreneurial training programme has been instituted for Post Graduate students to champion entrepreneurship and employment in agribusiness.

KGL Group, according to Mr Dadey, has been the main sponsor of the Black Stars for a while now and has also partnered with the Ghana Football Association to launch the GFA under-17 football league to help unearth raw talents.

He thanked its stakeholders for the support and collaboration so far and appealed to corporate Ghana and individuals to support the foundation to realise its goals.

Mrs Akufo-Addo lauded KGL for its gender-sensitive and human rights-based approach to philanthropy and stated her willingness to collaborate with the foundation to improve the well-being of women and children in the country.

Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante applauded the KGL group for giving back to society especially beneficiaries in the Ashanti Region and urged companies to support the work of the group.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Elliot Dadey, said the foundation was dedicated to realising a Ghanaian society that is healthy, innovative and self-developed.

"Our end goal is for every marginalised community in Ghana to have the means to self-development and improvement so that they can be the architects of their own dreams", he said.

Beneficiaries of the foundation's philanthropy shared their life-changing stories in a series of short video clips played at the event.