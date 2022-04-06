Ghana: MTN FA Cup 1/8 Finals Draw Today

5 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The draw for the quarter finals of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup competition will be staged at the Conference room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on today.

The eight quarterfinalists will know their opponents after the live draw at 11am.

Five Ghana Premier League clubs have made it to this stage of the competition with second tier sides Tamale City FC, Kotoku Royals FC and Skyy FC also in the hunt for honours.

The eight qualified teams include Aduana FC, Tamale City FC, King Faisal FC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Kotoku Royals FC, Dreams FC, Skyy FC and Bechem United FC.

