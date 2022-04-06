Nigeria: Rep Gives 12 Vehicles, 150 Motorcycles, Others to Constituents

A member of the House of Representatives representing Awe/Doma/Keana federal constituency, Hon Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, has distributed 12 vehicles,150 motorcycles and 10 Keke Napep tricycles to his constituents to curb poverty.

Nalaraba also gave out 125 sewing machines, 100 sprinklers and irrigation tools to his supporters in Awe, Doma and Keana local government areas.

The lawmaker commissioned a 2km road linking Roundabout Wednesday Market with Federal Science School Road and also inspected ongoing abattoir project and town hall.

In his speech at the event, Nalaraba pledged to continue with the projects he had initiated and appreciated Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule for his support, saying the bridge he built linking Doma and Ruth communities was through funds allocated from constituency projects.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the empowerment items given to bail themselves out of poverty and warned that they should not be sold.

The state secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Aliyu Bello lauded the effort of the member, attesting that the party has taken stock and is still taking stock of his performance.

In his remarks, Governor Sule applauded Nalaraba for executing projects that have direct impact on his constituents.