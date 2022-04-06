Namibia: Heibeb Wins Sperrgebiet Open

6 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

WALTER Heibeb from Tsumeb won the Vivo Energy Sperrgebiet Open at the Oranjemund Golf Club over the weekend when he beat a strong field to the title.

Heibeb, Stefanus Bonifatius and Edwin Kutara, who are all ranked amongst Namibia's top ten golfers, opened up a gap on the rest of the field, and going into the final round on Sunday, Heibeb held a two-shot lead over Bonifatius and Kutara.

He managed to hold onto his lead and secured the title in style when he finished off with a birdie on the 18th hole.

A strong field of 63 players from all over Namibia as well as the Northern Cape and Namaqualand competed for the prestigious trophy on one of Namibia's most challenging golf courses.

Vivo Energy Namibia has been sponsoring the Sperrgebiet Open since 1996 and at the prize giving ceremony its managing director, Edward Walugembe said they would definitely return to Oranjemund in 2023 for a bigger and better edition of the Sperrgebiet Open.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X