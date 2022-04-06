Namibia: Heibeb Wins Sperrgebiet Open

WALTER Heibeb from Tsumeb won the Vivo Energy Sperrgebiet Open at the Oranjemund Golf Club over the weekend when he beat a strong field to the title.

Heibeb, Stefanus Bonifatius and Edwin Kutara, who are all ranked amongst Namibia's top ten golfers, opened up a gap on the rest of the field, and going into the final round on Sunday, Heibeb held a two-shot lead over Bonifatius and Kutara.

He managed to hold onto his lead and secured the title in style when he finished off with a birdie on the 18th hole.

A strong field of 63 players from all over Namibia as well as the Northern Cape and Namaqualand competed for the prestigious trophy on one of Namibia's most challenging golf courses.

Vivo Energy Namibia has been sponsoring the Sperrgebiet Open since 1996 and at the prize giving ceremony its managing director, Edward Walugembe said they would definitely return to Oranjemund in 2023 for a bigger and better edition of the Sperrgebiet Open.