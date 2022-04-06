Gambia Participates Calls for Media Fairness Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

The Gambia Participates pre-election observation report has urged media organisations, as part of its recommendations, to ensure fairness in terms of coverage ahead of the 9 April National Assembly elections to ensure a fair playing ground for all vyers.

"Media organisations should ensure fair coverage and reporting of all candidates/parties contesting in the election and avoid bias or prejudice in their reporting," Executive Director Marr Nyang said. on Thursday.

Gambia Participates deployed 65 Long-term observers stationed in all the 53 constituencies to monitor the nomination and political campaigns ahead of the April 9, Parliamentary elections. Each LTO observes the political activities in their constituency and reports back to GP, while the 12 Regional Focal Points supervise GP's observation mission in the 7 regions of The Gambia

Prior to their deployment, refresher training was conducted for the observers on GP's election observation mission methodology, observation reporting tools and code of conduct. The LTO Checklist is divided into 7 parts, each part of the checklist was individually completed weekly and reported to the GP's database. LTOs reports are based on data collected on the general (political) environment, IEC preparatory activities, voter education, political campaigns, use/non-use of state resources, critical incidents and observer evaluation.

In its recommendations to political parties and candidates, Mr. Marr Nyang said: "We call on candidates and parties to refrain from using incendiary language and to maintain a respectful campaign environment, particularly with regard to religious beliefs and gender. Candidates should adhere to all provisions of the electoral code, including restrictions on the use of government property to carry out a political campaign. Political parties should increase women participation in elective positions."

To the citizens, the civil society advised that they should engage the electioneering process in a non-violent manner and work with the security agencies in reporting incidents and threats of violence as well as perpetrators of violence. "Should abstain from selling their votes to political candidates and must take evidences of political bribes and report to the relevant authorities including the IEC"

"We call upon security agencies with a mandate for maintaining order in the campaign environment to equitably and independently allow candidates and parties to campaign freely in all areas of the country. Security agencies should be more intentional in addressing early warning signs of violence. Security officials must not use excessive force on citizens."