Gambia: BAC, NRA Visit 400 Million Brikama Jambarr Sanneh Road Project

Senior Management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) alongside officials from the National Road Authority (NRA) and interested bidders last Wednesday embarked on a road site visit to the 400m Brikama Jambur Sanneh road project.

The BAC delegation led by its chairman, Sheriff Sonko also included the governor of West Coast Region, Lamin Sanneh.

The site visit at Jambur Sanneh Road was to avail the contractors and interested bidders the opportunity to have firsthand information on the scope of the work of the project site, which is earmarked for construction with a concrete pavement.

At the event, Sheriffo Sonko, chairman of Brikama Area Council, expressed delight and appreciation in partnering with the National Road Authority to visit the new identified site earmarked for construction to ensure smooth usage of the road.

Sonko spoke at length on the importance of the road particularly to passers-by, who are the main taxpayers of the council.

The road, he added, is of great interest to the management of the Council, as one of their priorities is to address the plight of the communities the council is serving.

"It is of a great interest to the council to make sure that this road starts work and then people start using it as it as expected."

The bad state of this particular road, according to BAC chairman, dates back to years precisely from the first republic.

He indicated that the road when completed would greatly ease traffic congestion in the area, thereby allowing passers-by to freely access the market.

For his part, Lamin Sanneh, Governor of West Coast Region, commended the Management of the BAC for their foresight and effort to provide good road connectivity in the area.

He described the visit as very important in the history of the Council to visit the ground and see exactly what they plan for the community.

Governor Sanneh thus challenged the contractors to ensure quality road construction as the said road is very important to the Brikama Nyambai community.