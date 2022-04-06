Gambia: Brikama New Market Under Construction to Be Ready Soon

5 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Njie

If all goes as planned, construction work for the new Brikama market which is currently ongoing, will be finished by end April, 2022. The market, which is funded by the government of The Gambia, has about 88 new stalls so far.

This was revealed by James F. Gomez, Senior Project Manager, Gamworks, during the 12th Steering Committee meeting of the Brikama market held at the Brikama Area Council on Wednesday 30th April, 2022.

According to him, all the necessary materials needed for the construction of the market are in place for the timely completion of the market as scheduled. He further told the Committee Members that Plastering of the building is done, likewise floors and electrical wiring as well.

Gomez further said that the shades for the market and toilet blocks are also going fine as planned. "Definitely, everything is going as the way we want it to be," he said, adding that the market would be provided with the latest safety equipment just like the new Basse market which was recently inaugurated by President Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia.

It could be recalled that some time ago, a serious fire outbreak incident had ravaged the market, destroying over 20 stalls, prompting government, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure to construct a standard market for the people of Brikama, as it described by many people as one of the biggest economic settlements of the Gambia.

