Gambia: Information for Prospective Students Applying to Shepherd University

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Washington, D.C. the United States of America wishes to inform prospective Gambian students seeking admission at Shepherd University that before the University can proceed with the admission process of prospective students, it is imperative for an academic evaluation company to appraise the academic transcript of students and for it to be forwarded to Shepherd University by the academic evaluation company.

In addition, the Admissions Office of Shepherd University also requested that an English Proficiency Test score be submitted to them to enable them gauge the applicant's comfort with the English language. This can be done in the following English proficiency tests: TOEFL, SAT, ACT, EIKEN, IELTS, A.C.E.

The Embassy is happy to note that since the announcement of the agreement with Shepherd University on the Embassy's Facebook page, many Gambians have applied to Shepherd University. We wish to further encourage more Gambians to apply and pursue their education at this well respected institution of higher learning.