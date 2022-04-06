Gambia: The Inauguration And Crowning of Late King Musa Moloh Baldeh

5 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Prince Madani F.K. Baldeh

King Musa Moloh Baldeh is the 3rd son of Alpha Moloh from Fuladou (Gambia,Cassamans and Guinea Bssau) British and French people came to Musa Moloh who was fighting to extend his kingdom (the Fuladou kingdom).

They asked him to stop the fighting he embarked, but unfortunately they did not come to terms. Musa insisted that he must go back to his people to inform them about the discussion of the British and French. After some time, the British said to Musa that they wanted to establish in Fuladou.

Musa was very furious and asked how that would be possible. Musa Molloh told them that "you are the very British people who wanted to overthrow the Fuladou Kingdom because you wanted a settlement in Africa to rule African people. He then arrested them and sent a message to London that he would not kill them but disciplined them and said to them.

He later invited both parties (British and French) and gave the southern part to French and the western part to British.

They shared the kingdom on 22nd march 1901. "To crow our late grandfather Musa Molloh Baldeh; to unite the people of Fuladou in the Gambia, Senegal and Guinea Bissau, the inauguration ceremony will be held in Central River Region where our late grandfather was laid to rest."

"All the Falluda people are invited to welcome the idea of crowing and the national flag of Fuladou. The inauguration of crowning King Musa Molloh Balldeh will take place at Kessetkunda CRR.

