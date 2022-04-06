Gambia: 5470 Youths Benefited From NYSs Since Its Inception

A total number of five thousand four hundred and seventy(5470) young people has been supported in various skills including electrical, installation, construction, masonry, rice agronomy, horticulture, auto mechanics, tailoring, livestock, carpentry, plumbing, electronics, catering, welding and fabrication, painting and decoration, refrigeration and air conditioning, hairdressing and maritime.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Mr Saikou K. Sanyang, at the 13th batch of 154 graduands of the National Youth Services Scheme (NYSS ) at the graduation ceremony held in Bakau NYSS complex.

"You are excepted to be role models in contributing to the development of the country through putting your skills into practice," PS Sanyang told the graduates.

Anthony G. Mendy, Director Tertiary and Higher Education at MOHERST who deputies the Board chaired of NYSS said Government has a high premium on skills development and will endeavour to support youth in the quest to acquire the skill.

Mustapha Badjie Deputy director of NYSS stated that since the creation, the scheme has supported youths in acquiring skills of their choices after undergoing orientation.

He tasks the graduating corps to go and prove themselves that they can make it in the Gambia and together they can contribute to the country's development and prosperity.

Badjie said skills are the most essential trades that is vital for national development and he has no doubt that they will do their best in society.

Modou Salieu Jallow, a graduands delivered the vote of thanks, he called on the government, development partners to come forward and support them with material to in other to start their own business and sustain themselves.

Meanwhile, Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports recently inaugurated a new project steering committee (PSC) for the Gambia Songhai Initiative (GSI) an institute under his Ministry.

In his inaugural statement, the minister called on the stakeholder to be effective and efficient in working toward the objective of the centre, he implore all the stakeholders to continue supporting the project through the process to regain the GSI centre.

He disclosed that the whole objective of the project is to support young people and discourage irregular migration.

Badjie reminded the PSC that the overarching goal of the project is to sustainably reduce poverty, unemployment and food insecurity by tackling their root causes and deploying proven strategies for achieving sustainable youth development.

He reiterated that the ideal is in line with the National Development Plan (NDP) priority objectives of the government of the Gambia.