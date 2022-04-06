Zimbabwe: Government Says Ziscosteel Resuscitation No Longer Campaign Talk

GOVERNMENT says it is now fully committed to ensure the reopening of moribund steel maker, Ziscosteel, after years of politicking.

Kuvimba Mining House, linked to tycoon Kuda Tagwirei, was awarded the contract tender to revive the company.

Speaking to journalists Tuesday, Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza conceded that it was understandable why Zimbabweans would be skeptical or dismiss government's current efforts as politicking ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

"I can understand when people are skeptical about the resuscitation of Ziscosteel. However this is not business as usual, we are doing something with a difference," Nzenza said.

"We have engaged an investor with a track record, this is not politicking or electioneering. Let us not look into the past let us look at the achievements of the second republic. Let us talk about employment creation and technology."

"When I started in the ministry of industry one of my main task was resuscitating Ziscosteel, I understand there was a sense of pessimism which was understandable given the journey Ziscosteel had travelled and also given the number of interested potential investors who were going to come to Ziscosteel."

Ziscosteel was once the largest steel manufacturing plant in Africa before a decade long economic meltdown that stopped operations and condemned hundreds of thousands to unemployment and poverty.