Ghana: Establishment of Fertilizer Production Plant in the Offing- - Minister for Agriculture

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture (middle, seated) after the inauguration of the National Fertilizer Council

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said the government would construct a fertilizer production plant to promote local fertilizer production.

The Minister, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the National Fertilizer Council (NFC) in Accra, said although the government agricultural policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative relied heavily on fertilizer, there was no fertilizer manufacturing company in Ghana.

He said that challenge was the main motivating factor that led the government to initiate negotiation with a fertilizer manufacturing company in Morocco to set up a plant in Ghana to produce fertilizers.

He disclosed that the plant was expected to cost about $2 billion and would take up to four years to start producing fertilizers.

He hinted that the Chairperson of the NFC, Nana Serwaa Bonsu Amoako, was part of the government negotiation team with the Moroccan fertilizer manufacturing company and believed she would work hard to make Ghana produce high-quality fertilizers.

On her part, the Board Chair of the NFC, Nana Amoako said the Council would review the Fertilizer Policy and Act to update them to meet current trends in the sector.

Other members of the board were, Mr Eric Bentsil Quaye, Mr Seth Osei-Akoto, Dr Edward Yeboah, Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, Mr John Awuku Dziwornu and Mr Ebenezer Appah-Sampong.