Liberia: Johnson Street Residents Protest Against Mob Killing

Several residents of Johnson Street in Central Monrovia staged a peaceful protest on Monday, 4 April 2022 at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in demand of justice for one Kolubah Marshall who was allegedly murdered on 12 March this year in Vai Town.

The deceased was also a resident of Johnson Street. The protesters alleged that he was killed by an angry mob in Vai Town following an argument and tussle between him and a bike rider.

Marshall was allegedly accused by the motorcyclist of trying to steal his (motorcyclist's) bike.

The protesters wore black and held placards at the police headquarters with various inscriptions, some of which read: "We need justice"; "Stop mob violence"; and "Do not know us only when you need power," among others.

The protesters, mainly youth, were in a pickup with speakers, playing music by famous Liberian Hippo star Takun J, "they lie to us."

Those who knew the late Kolubah Marshall, 32, said he was a father of two kids and a junior student at the University of Liberia, who was studying Economics as his major and Sociology, as a manor.

They said Marshall sold broken tiles on Johnson Street to make a living.

Speaking in an interview with judicial reporters at the entrance of the police headquarters, Prince Saydee, alias Sapo "J," said that they have gathered to demand justice from the Government of Liberia through the LNP over the death of their colleague.

He said since the incident, police have refused to release their investigative report and bring those suspected of carrying out the act to book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the late Kulbah received a call informing him that somebody was selling broken tiles, after which he made his way to Vai Town to buy them.

Saydee explained that the late Kulbah gave a motorcyclist his fare and had requested his change, but the motorcyclist allegedly refused to do so, claiming that the deceased had no change for the amount paid.

"They ended up in serious argument. While they were arguing, those who were selling along the road said that the guy wanted to take his friend's bike. That's how the group came around along with all those motorbike riders that are in the Vai Town area; they jumped on Kulbah and beat him," said Mr. Saydee.

"He ran in the Lebanese man's store, the group ran for him there ... and brought him outside and killed him," Saydee explained.

Addressing the protesters, Deputy Police Inspector General, Marvin Sackor said the Liberian National Police has investigated and charged three persons in connection with the crime.

Col. Sackor told the protesters that those charged are due to be forwarded to court Tuesday, 5 April 2022, adding that they will make sure that justice is served.

He however called on the protesters to be peaceful and patient, adding that criminal investigation is not a one-day thing.